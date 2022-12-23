Jeremy Reaves selected to first Pro Bowl

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - It’s story of resilience. For four years Washington Commanders’ safety and South Alabama alum Jeremy Reaves bounced back and forth between practice squad and the active roster, but has now been named a pro bowler as a primary special teams’ player for the N-F-C team.

Commanders head coach, Ron Rivera, called Reaves into his office to share the good news and the young man was overwhelmed with emotion.

In high school, a broken back threatened Reaves’ future in football. In 2018, he was an undrafted free agent. and in 2020 the safety had an interception in a playoff clinching final game. In 2021 Reaves played through the loss of his mother. It is now 2022 and Jeremy is an alternate captain, loved by all his teammates, and a pro bowl starter.

He feels his mom with him every step of the way.

“I’m thankful for her man it’s just that’s the woman that brought me into the world. That’s who gave me life. I owe everything to her. Without her there is no me, and so I know she’s listening now, so just thank you mom. you know, your baby boy’s here.”

It’s a story of determination, the will to fight, and perseverance. The 26-year-old from Pensacola, Florida never gave up and the hard work paid off.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.