Officials: Three homes damaged after propane heater starts fire in South Walton

SOUTH WALTON, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Officials release the cause of a fire that left one home was a complete loss, and two others significantly damaged.

South Walton Fire District responded to the two-alarm fire in a Seagrove Beach neighborhood at 10:07 a.m. When crews arrived on the scene, officials say a heavy fire was underway at a residential construction site on Oasis Lane. According to the SWFD, the blaze spread rapidly to neighboring structures on Bramble Lane as a result of strong winds on Friday.

SWFD, the Walton County Sheriff’s Office, and Walton County Emergency Management worked together to respond to the incident as firefighters worked to extinguish the flames. Officials say that homes on Suzanne Drive were also evacuated during this effort, as the winds posed the risk of the fire spreading further. Walton County Fire Rescue, Panama City Beach Fire Rescue, and Bay County Emergency Services were also called to the scene to assist with the fire.

Officials say crews will remain on scene Friday night to monitor the area.

The SWFD Fire Marshall and State Fire Marshal’s Office conducted an investigation into the cause of the fire. Investigators determined the cause of the fire was a malfunctioning propane heater which was being used at the construction site.

Officials say the residence at the construction site is a complete loss. One neighboring home suffered heavy damage as a result of the fire, while another received moderate damage. SWFD reports that there were no injuries to civilians or firefighters.

