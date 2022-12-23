Organizers of Ladd-Peebles high school all-star game advertised TV; ESPN says ‘no’

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Organizers planning a high school all-star football game for the week before the Senior Bowl have been advertising a live broadcast by ESPN, but a spokeswoman for the cable network told FOX10 News that is not the case.

ESPN spokeswoman Kimberly Elchlepp told FOX10 News that the network is “not carrying this game on any of our platforms. linear or digital.”

That stands in contrast to what organizers of the so-called High School Senior Showcase have advertised on flyers.

Co-founder Jeremy Howard, who appeared in front of the Mobile City Council on Tuesday asking for financial support, acknowledged Thursday that the game would not be televised. But he said organizers are working to ty to get the game live-streamed on the internet.

“I guess we didn’t get into the (TV) schedule,” he said.

Howard said the game remains on, though, set for a 2 p.m. kickoff on Jan. 28 at Ladd-Peebles Stadium. He has said the idea of the game was to give a platform to backups and other seniors who have been overshadowed by more heavily recruited teammates,

Howard said organizers have booked the Holiday Inn Express and plan to put up the roughly 100 players, as well as 20 coaches and staff from Wednesday through Sunday of game week. He added that organizers will upgrade the accommodations if they can attract additional sponsorship dollars.---

