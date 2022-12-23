Shooting on General Gorgas Drive sends one to the hospital

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Police said a man was shot on General Gorgas Drive and is dealing with a non-life-threatening injury.

At 6:08 p.m., authorities said they responded to the 2000 block of General Gorgas Dr. regarding a shooting call.

Police said the male victim was located and transported to the hospital and a subject has been detained.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.

