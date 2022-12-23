Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals

Shooting on General Gorgas Drive sends one to the hospital

(FOX 32 Chicago / YouTube | Pixabay)
By WALA Staff
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 7:37 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Police said a man was shot on General Gorgas Drive and is dealing with a non-life-threatening injury.

At 6:08 p.m., authorities said they responded to the 2000 block of General Gorgas Dr. regarding a shooting call.

Police said the male victim was located and transported to the hospital and a subject has been detained.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

It’s almost too late to prepare for this cold -- but you still have time to protect your...
Homeowners getting creative to protect plants during extreme cold
bracing for arctic blast
Eastern Shore braces for arctic blast
Spanish Fort firefighters prepare their gear ahead of cold weather snap
Baldwin fire officials urge space heater safety ahead of cold weather
Tips on house maintenance during the upcoming weather
Advice for homeowners who will be traveling for Christmas when freeze hits