Warming centers offer refuge from the cold

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Good Samaritans in the community are opening warming shelters to rescue folks from the bitter cold. These shelters aren’t just for the homeless, but for anyone seeking a refuge from the cold.

Cave Ministries on Lott Road is just one of several warming shelters.

Free jackets, coats, clothing and beds- donated by the United Way and other organizations- make up the safe haven.

Hot meals, coffee, games and even live Christmas music are keeping guests entertained.

Many volunteers are spending their Christmas weekend away from family this year to serve the vulnerable.

Pastor Bryan Jones says this cold snap is giving the ministry the opportunity to practice what matters most- giving.

“Love is not a word, it’s an action. And I think that’s what we’ve had to do- is just step up to the call,” said Jones. “We’ve got plenty of room, we’ve got plenty of food, and we’ve got plenty of people here to just love on you and make you feel welcome- you don’t have to be homeless. It’s gonna be brutal tonight- women, children- everybody’s welcome.”

Local Warming Shelters:

The Cave Ministries: 7645 Lott Rd, Wilmer, AL 36587

Waterfront Rescue Mission: 279 N Washington Ave, Mobile, AL 36603

James Seales Community Center: 540 Texas St, Mobile, AL 36603

1710 Old Canal St, Mobile, AL 36605

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.