1 wounded in early Saturday morning shooting in Mobile

(KWTX #1)
By WALA Staff
Published: Dec. 24, 2022 at 2:51 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile police are investigation an early Saturday morning shooting that sent one person to the hospital.

Officers responded to the 100 block of Durant Street around 4:30 a.m. regarding one shot and found that the male victim had been taken to University Hospital by personal vehicle, authorities said.

According to the investigators, the victim reportedly had been sitting in his vehicle when an unknown male shot him.

The victim’s injury was not life-threatening, police said.

