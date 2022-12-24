Christmas Eve staying cold

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Merry Christmas Eve!

We are waking up with temperatures resting in the teens and the lower-20s, but feeling like the single digits! Our inland areas are even feeling a lot closer to zero degrees!

A Hard Freeze Warning has been issued once again, with temperatures dropping below 28 degrees overnight. A Wind Chill Advisory has also been issued, for some areas feeling like the single digits this morning. Both of these will extend through to Christmas Day. If heading out early tomorrow - bundle up, bring your pets inside, and stay tuned for the latest developments. This cold is nothing to mess around with.

Daytime highs today will only max out in the mid-to-upper 30s, but will feel a lot colder! Bundle up if making any Christmas Eve plans, as temperatures will be resting in the mid-20s by 7 PM! Santa Clause is going to have a cold, but clear, flight along the Gulf Coast tonight!

Chilly temperatures will continue into Christmas, with daytime highs staying in the 30s and overnight lows staying in the teens. Sunshine will be shining, however!

We will gradually warm back up by the end of next week when temperatures warm back up into the 70s! We are also keeping a close eye on rain chances heading into New Year’s Eve and Day.

Merry Christmas, and stay warm!!!

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.