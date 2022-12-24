Crews battle several house fires in Mobile County

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - Several house fires broke out Friday across Mobile County.

The Fowl River and Theodore-Dawes volunteer fire departments battled a house fire off Bellingrath Road Friday afternoon.

According to investigators the house was vacant and no injuries were reported.

Also on Friday, the Mobile Fire-Rescue Department dealt with house fire off Gaslight Lane South off Hillcrest Road.

FOX10 News was told that smoke was coming from the roof when crews arrived.

MFRD was able to put the fire out quickly.

Officials said everyone inside the home got out safely and there were no injuries.

The cause of the blaze remains under investigation.

---

