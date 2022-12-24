Last minute Christmas shoppers brave the cold, crowds, and traffic

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Waiting to get all that Christmas shopping done will get you every time -- especially this year. Last minute shoppers not only have to contend with the crowds and traffic, but now the extreme cold weather.

“It’s way too cold. Regretting waiting last minute. I don’t like crowds so I’m like -- ugh -- not going to do this next year. (Laughs),” said one woman.

And she’s not alone -- McGowan Park swarming with others just trying to get it done.

“Lee: What about this last minute Christmas shopping? -- Man: A lot of traffic, but it’s okay -- it’s a beautiful day even though -- you know it’s cold!”

“The lines are ridiculous -- they’re wrapped around the store. We probably left three different times because we didn’t want to wait in line. Yes, completely insane. We’re over it,” said two ladies.

“I do it every other year. So next year I’m going to do it really early and this year is last minute -- it’s just kind of like a rotating thing... I convince myself every year that I’m not going to do this every year -- so next year is going to be way better,” said David Burroughs.

Burroughs tells us he’s hosting Christmas this year and says from the gifts to the food -- he managed to get it all done in five hours.

“Lee: Now that it’s done - how does it feel? -- Burroughs: Oh -- way better -- now I just got to go clean the house! (Laughs).”

Good luck getting around town. The area around the mall -- a virtual parking lot.

“Ohhh... Traffic is bad out here. Down Airport Boulevard -- It’s real bad. You are bumper to bumper all the way down,” said one lady.

And she’ll tell you it’s not much better inside the stores! -- “Rough! It’s been really rough out here can’t find nothing -- they have done bought everything out!”

“It’s been hell... (Laughs),” said another lady.

But come Christmas morning -- all that running around will be worth it!

“Lady: Kids -- gotta love them. Gotta love them -- it’s the kids that bring you out to do the last minute everything. Lee: You looking forward to Christmas? -- I am... I am. Lee: Merry christmas. -- Lady: Same to you.”

And if you thought Friday was bad -- Saturday (Christmas Eve) is expected to be even busier -- most stores -- if they’re open -- have reduced hours.

