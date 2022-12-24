MPD looking for suspects after Friday night shootout

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile Police Department is looking for two suspects who allegedly got into a gunfight Friday night at a hotel on the East Interstate 65 Service Road South that sent a bullet crashing through a window at another hotel.

According to MPD, officers respond to the Red Roof Inn at 1 E. I-65 Service Rd S., shortly before 11 p.m. Friday regarding shots fired. According to reports, two unknown male subjects fired shots at each other at the Extenda Suites at 33 E. I-65 Service Rd. S. A bullet hit a window at the Red Roof Inn but no one there was hurt, police said.

The suspects fled before officers arrived, authorities said.

