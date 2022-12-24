Try these tips to keep pipes from freezing

SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WALA) - The cold arrived Friday, December 23, 2022 and if you waited to buy pipe insulation or faucet covers for your outside hose bibs, you’re probably out of luck. Most hardware stores sold out days ago. There are some other things you can do to protect your pipes.

The concern for frozen pipes is real as some folks, like Bradley Williams already found out this morning.

“This morning I woke up. I knew it was going to be freezing about daylight, so I went ahead and checked the water…went ahead and start dripping some. One of them was actually a frozen brass spigot so I had a torch, went ahead and lit it and got the water flowing back again,” Williams said.

Faucets and exposed pipes left unprotected Friday night will surely result in a problem. Eastern Shore Ace Hardware had customers coming in all week concerned about the arctic freeze. With the ready-made products sold out, employees have been offering other advice.

Hose bib protectors have been sold out for days, forcing homeowners to resort to other methods of protecting pipes. (Hal Scheurich)

“Your next route of attack is going to be, prevent the wind temperatures from affecting the hose bibs,” said floor manager, John Buchanan. “That can be done with a towel, with a trash bag over it and then duct tape against your house.”

Buchanan said the most important thing is to not let the cold wind reach the metal and that can be done by several methods.

“The oven mitt actually fits great. Pull it up nice and snug. Create a good air pocket and fasten that down tight with your zip ties or your duct tape along the wall of your home,” Buchanan said. Safety blankets are incredible. They’re thin. They’re durable. They’re water resistant. They’re wind-proof. They’re perfect. And then, with any sort of towel, you can create that barrier and then, even come over the top (with the safety blanket) and you know that you’re fully insulated.”

If your home is on piers with exposed metal pipes, pool noodles will work just like insulated pipe tubing. If that’s not an option, wrap up with blankets and tape it down. Experts say raised beach and bay homes may be better off with the water turned off at the meter and draining the system overnight. And those on well water should insulate exposed pipes and turn a halogen light on inside the wellhouse to help prevent freezing.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.