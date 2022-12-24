Woman dies after crashing into Flomaton High School

FLOMATON, Ala. (WALA) - A 21-year-old woman was killed early Friday morning after crashing into Flomaton High School, according to authorities.

Flomaton police and fire departments responded to the scene along with emergency medical services Friday morning around midnight.

The woman, who was the sole occupant of the car, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

