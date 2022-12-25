Advertise With Us
3 injured in crash on U.S. 45

2 others hurt in head-on collision on Thursday
By WALA Staff
Published: Dec. 24, 2022 at 6:02 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - Three people were taken to the hospital following a collision on U.S. 45 and Hutton Road, according to Citronelle Fire & Rescue.

According to a post on the agency’s Facebook page, units responded to the scene around midnight to a wreck with entrapment.

Arriving units found two vehicles off the roadway with one person confirmed trapped. Mobile County EMS started care on one patient in critical condition and firefighters were able to free the trapped patient, the post stated.

The victims’ names and details about the cause of the accident were unavailable.

Earlier this week, the Citronelle Fire & Rescue along with the Calcedeaver Volunteer Fire/Rescue Department responded to a head-on collision at Coy Smith Highway and Meinhardt Loop around 5:50 a.m. Thursday.

Firefighters were able to use the “Jaws of Life” to free one trapped victim, according to Citronelle Fire & Rescue.

One patient was taken to a local hospital via ambulance. The other received minor injuries and refused medical treatment, the agency said in a Facebook post.

