Man arrested, charged for death of deputy

FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (OCSO) - A Fort Walton Beach area man has been charged with first degree premeditated murder in the shooting death of an Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office deputy, according to authorities.

Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office officials report they had obtained a warrant for Timothy Price-Williams, 43, on a domestic violence battery charge. However, we’re told Price-Williams refused to exit his townhome on North Park Boulevard in the Fort Walton Beach area.

The OCSO Special Response Team was summoned to try to negotiate with Price-Williams to give himself up peacefully. Several deputies, including Corporal Ray Hamilton, entered an area behind the backyard fence of the premises to help establish a safe perimeter.

Once they got into position, shots were fired from inside the home and Corporal Hamilton was struck. He was rushed to HCA Fort Walton Beach - Destin Hospital where he succumbed to his injury shortly after 3 p.m.

Price-Williams continued to refuse to exit, then came out in a manner that caused another deputy to fire on him, injuring Price-Williams in his right arm. He received medical attention at the hospital and was then transported to the jail on a charge of premeditated murder.

