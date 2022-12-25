Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals

One person confirmed dead after residential fire on Danny Drive

State Fire Marshal’s Office investigating fire on Thomas Drive.
State Fire Marshal’s Office investigating fire on Thomas Drive.(Allison Baker)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Dec. 24, 2022 at 7:45 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -UPDATE 8:50 p.m. 12/24/222: The State Fire Marshal’s Office has confirmed that one person is dead after a fire broke out at a home on Danny Drive on Christmas Eve.

NewsChannel 7 is told the fire is still under investigation.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Bay County Sheriff’s Office has reopened Thomas Drive following a structure fire at a home on Danny Drive.

NewsChannel 7 is told firefighters responded to a report of a structure fire around 4:30 p.m. on Saturday. Bay County Fire Rescue reports they had the fire under control in around 25 minutes.

Officials say the fire is under investigation and they are not releasing any details at this time.

We will continue to keep you updated as NewsChannel 7 learns more information.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Woman arrested after allegedly shooting her husband on Christmas Eve.
Woman arrested after allegedly shooting her husband on Christmas Eve
generic crash
3 injured in crash on U.S. 45
The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office says they are grieving and are heartbroken after one of...
OCSO Deputy shot and killed while responding to a call
MPD looking for suspects after Friday night shootout
A Mississippi teacher and her husband say they are welcoming quintuplets to their family.
Teacher surprised to find out she is pregnant with quintuplets: ‘How is this possible?’