One person confirmed dead after residential fire on Danny Drive

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -UPDATE 8:50 p.m. 12/24/222: The State Fire Marshal’s Office has confirmed that one person is dead after a fire broke out at a home on Danny Drive on Christmas Eve.

NewsChannel 7 is told the fire is still under investigation.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Bay County Sheriff’s Office has reopened Thomas Drive following a structure fire at a home on Danny Drive.

NewsChannel 7 is told firefighters responded to a report of a structure fire around 4:30 p.m. on Saturday. Bay County Fire Rescue reports they had the fire under control in around 25 minutes.

Officials say the fire is under investigation and they are not releasing any details at this time.

We will continue to keep you updated as NewsChannel 7 learns more information.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.