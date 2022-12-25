Woman arrested after allegedly shooting her husband on Christmas Eve.

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -The Panama City Police Department reports that a woman has been arrested and charged with first degree attempted murder after shooting her husband in the face on Christmas Eve.

Officers with PCPD said they were dispatched to a residence near West 10th Court Saturday afternoon in reference to a shooting.

When officers arrived on-scene they found a male victim suffering from a gunshot wound to the face.

Officers said the suspect, 55-year-old Kristi McCaffery, was arrested and charged with attempted First-Degree Murder and booked into the Bay County Jail.

The victim was transported to the hospital in serious condition.

Anyone with information in this case is asked to call the Panama City Police Department at 850-872-3100, or they can report tips anonymously via smartphone by downloading the “Panama City PD” Tip411 app from the iOS or Google Play stores.

