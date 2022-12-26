Advertise With Us
Fourth morning in row in low 20s

By Matt Barrentine
Published: Dec. 26, 2022 at 5:40 AM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Hi, folks. This is Meteorologist Matt Barrentine.

Another frigid start for us this Monday morning, but it will be the last morning of a widespread hard freeze for a while. As the morning goes along the sun will gradually warm things up, and by the afternoon highs will top out in the low 50s.

As we move through the upcoming week the temps will gradual warm up. Tuesday morning, we will still be cold, but most of us will just see a light freeze in the lower 30s. Highs will be in the upper 50s.

That warming trend will continue trough the end of the week.

The next chance of rain comes with a system Friday and Saturday. It’s too early to forecast severe chances, but thunderstorms are likely.

Have a great week!

