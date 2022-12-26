Motorcade escort to honor fallen Okaloosa County sheriff’s corporal

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - This afternoon an official Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office escort will return fallen OCSO Corporal Ray Hamilton to Okaloosa County from Pensacola.

Hamilton, a member of the OCSO Special Response Team, died from his injuries at a local hospital after being shot while responding to a Christmas Eve call on North Park Boulevard near Fort Walton Beach.

Timothy Price-Williams, 43, has been charged with first degree premeditated murder in the case. Price-Williams was wanted on a domestic violence battery charge at the time of the shooting, officials said.

This afternoon’s procession, limited to the official escort vehicles, is expected to leave Pensacola around 2 p.m. and take Highway 98 into Mary Esther, according to the OCSO. From there it will travel from Doolittle to Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Hurlburt Field Road to the ultimate destination of Emerald Coast Funeral Home on Racetrack Road.

Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office deputies have remained with Hamilton since the tragic event and will continue to stand vigil up to and through his memorial service.

The OCSO stated in a news release, “We respectfully ask for the public’s patience and understanding as to any potential temporary traffic impacts from today’s journey from Pensacola to Fort Walton Beach. We want to express our gratitude to our fellow agencies across our area who are assisting as the motorcade travels through their jurisdictions.”

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.