New Florida laws taking effect in 2023

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Several new laws will hit the books when the calendar turns from 2022 to 2023 in less than a week.

Major property insurance reforms that lawmakers greenlit through SB 2A in their special session went into effect immediately. The elimination of “assignment of benefits” begins on Jan. 1.

The new law, according to the online bill analysis, “prohibits a policyholder from assigning in whole, or in part, any post-loss insurance benefit under a residential or commercial property insurance policy issued on or after Jan. 1. Any attempt to assign post-loss benefits under such a policy is void, invalid and unenforceable.”

Assignment agreements executed before the start of the new year will still be considered valid.

SB 292 laid out new policies for newborn screenings. In January, Florida hospitals and other state-licensed birthing facilities will need to screen newborns for cytomegalovirus (CMV) if a child fails its hearing test, which is already required after birth.

The new law also outlines CMV screening deadlines for home births and specific deadlines for a hearing test referral and instructions if the child fails.

SB 2514 is the Electronic Filing of Taxes, as the state will lower its filing and payment threshold next year to create more cost savings, cutting down the number of papers returned and check received.

Under current law, taxpayers must “file returns and remit payments electronically when the amount of taxes paid in the prior state fiscal year was $20,000 or more.” The new law would lower that to $5,000 or more.

HB 7049 removes requirements that legal notices be published in a print newspaper or on its website. Governmental agencies will be able to place them on a county’s publicly accessed website as well.

Governmental agencies in a county with less than 160,000 people must hold a public hearing to determine if residents have adequate internet access before publishing those legal notices online. Leon County does not fall under that threshold.

