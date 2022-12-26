Warming trend begins

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Hi folks this is Meteorologist Matt Barrentine.

We had another frigid start Monday morning, but it will be the last morning of a widespread hard freeze for a while. As we move into the afternoon the sun will gradually warm things up and highs will top out in the low 50s.

For the upcoming week the temps will continue to gradually warm up. Tuesday morning, we will still be cold, but most of us will just see a light freeze in the lower 30s. Highs will be in the upper 50s.

That warming trend will continue trough the end of the week and by late week and into the weekend we actually will be above normal.

The next chance of rain comes with a system Friday and Saturday. It’s too early to forecast severe chances, but thunderstorms are likely.

Have a great week!

