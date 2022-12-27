Advertise With Us
Authorities search for missing autistic, hearing impaired man in Jackson Co.

Edwin Bernard Gilmore Jr, 23, was last seen Monday afternoon around 2 p.m. at his home on River Walk Drive in Vancleave.
Edwin Bernard Gilmore Jr, 23, was last seen Monday afternoon around 2 p.m. at his home on River Walk Drive in Vancleave.(Jackson County Sheriff's Department)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Dec. 27, 2022 at 11:44 AM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Jackson County Sheriff’s deputies and Gautier Police are looking for a missing autistic man who is hearing impaired.

Edwin Bernard Gilmore Jr, 23, was last seen Monday afternoon around 2 p.m. at his home on River Walk Drive in Vancleave. Right after 10 a.m. Tuesday, his cell phone pinged near Prince George Drive, which is off Martin Bluff Road in Gautier.

Gilmore was last seen wearing a black shirt, maroon shorts and flip flops when he left home.

If you see Gilmore or have information, please call the sheriff’s department at 228-769-3063.

