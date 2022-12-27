Blue skies and pleasantly cool

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Hi folks this is Meteorologist Matt Barrentine.

Starting our Tuesday with just a light freeze. Temperatures will warm up through the morning and into the afternoon. Highs will be in the mid to upper 50s. Skies will be blue, the sun will be shining, and there are no worries about any rain for your Tuesday.

For the rest of the week the temps will continue to gradually warm up. Wednesday morning, we will start near 40. Highs will be in the upper 50s.

That warming trend will continue trough the end of the week and by late week and into the weekend we actually will be above normal.

The next chance of rain comes with a system Friday and Saturday. The timing looks to be mainly into Friday evening and early Saturday morning. The rain should be wrapped up by late morning on Saturday, which should limit any impacts on New Year’s Eve festivities. It doesn’t appear there will be severe weather with this system, but a few rumbles of thunder are likely to be mixed in with the rain.

Have a great week!

