Boil water advisory issued for some Clarke County residents

CLARKE COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - A boil water advisory is in effect for some residents in rural parts of Clarke County.

This affects residents who get their drinking water from the Old Line Water Authority.

Officials said residents can wash their hands and shower with the water, but it must be boiled at least one minute before drinking.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.