Boil water advisory issued for some Clarke County residents

By WALA Staff
Published: Dec. 27, 2022 at 5:31 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLARKE COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - A boil water advisory is in effect for some residents in rural parts of Clarke County.

This affects residents who get their drinking water from the Old Line Water Authority.

Officials said residents can wash their hands and shower with the water, but it must be boiled at least one minute before drinking.

