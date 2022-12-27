ECSO warns of ‘armed and dangerous’ suspect in northwest Florida

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WALA) - The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office put residents on notice Tuesday morning about a man who “is considered armed and dangerous.”

Authorities are looking for Tamondo Derell Reuben, and they warn citizens to not approach him.

Reuben, 48, is wanted for attempted homicide, kidnapping, robbery and grand theft that occurred on Monday on Massachusetts Avenue, the Sheriff’s Office advised. The OCSO said he was last seen fleeing the area wearing all black.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, you are asked to call 911.

