Expect Excellence Community Theater recruiting costume workshop volunteers

Costumes are a crucial part of any theatrical production. There are always plenty of behind-the-scenes projects needed to bring a story to the stage.

Expect Excellence Community Theater is inviting community volunteers with artistic flair to a costume workshop to help produce fish costume headpieces. These are needed to bring “Disney’s The Little Mermaid” under-the-sea world to life.

The costumes will be worn in the upcoming performances at the Orange Beach Performing Arts Center in early February.

The headpiece building session will take place on Dec. 29 at the Orange Beach Recreation Center from 6-8 p.m. The building is located at 4849 Wilson Blvd., Orange Beach, and the workshop will take place in the art room.

“We wanted to give some of the more crafty people in our area a chance to join us for a couple of hours of creative fun” said City of Orange Beach Creative Director Jessica Langston.

E.E.C.T. costume design volunteer, Shannon Gray, said all that is needed to help out “is just a basic knowledge of how to use a glue gun and a desire to be a part of an amazing production. We will have a basic template, step by step instructions and walk everyone through creating a headpiece.”

There will be a variety of decorations provided to add to the basic design, so each piece created will be as unique as the under the sea characters, themselves, she said.

All supplies will be provided, “but if you have any jewels, feathers, or extra craft supplies you would like to add, feel free to bring them,” Gray said.

She wants the costume workshop to be “a fun night to craft and socialize, while getting a glimpse into the upcoming production of ‘The Little Mermaid’,” she added.

“We will have everything they need to create the costume headpieces, and we hope people will feel a sense of ownership, while having fun at the same time. It could be a group of longtime friends getting together, or a chance to make some new friends who enjoy being involved in community theater,” Langston said.

The workshop is for ages 16 and older. For more information, please contact Langston at jjlangston@orangebeachal.gov.

---

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.