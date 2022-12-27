Freezing cold temps causes damage across the Gulf Coast during holiday weekend

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Freezing cold temperatures this holiday weekend caused several problems across the gulf coast.

Issues from heaters to busted pipes kept one business pretty busy.

According to the managers at Hansen Air Pros they had over 2,000 calls come in this weekend, from both the plumbing and HVAC departments.

They say this cold weather is causing problems, unlike anything they’ve seen before.

Temperatures dropped down to the low twenties.

General Manager Brianna McAdory says they’ve been working overtime to keep up with the large volume of calls.

“In the plumbing department we’ve had over 1,000 calls in the last two days,” McAdory said. “There’s been an influx of calls with the pipes. We’re just not used to this cold weather so there’s been a lot of damages to homes.”

McAdory says the majority of the issues homeowners are seeing involve frozen pipes.

But that hasn’t been the only issue...

Kristen Rossen the office manager with the HVAC department says more than 1,500 calls came in this weekend because of heaters not working.

“Get your tune-ups, get your normal maintenance, make sure everything is working properly,” Rossen said. “Don’t wait until the last minute. Because this is extreme weather.”

Home and business owners are encouraged to regularly keep up maintenance on their heating appliances or they could be left with an expensive bill.

“We had families that were getting together for gatherings for the holidays they had no heat, their water busted,” McAdory said. “So then they couldn’t cook dinner for their families. They didn’t have hot water. So it is an extreme hassle for sure especially during the holiday times.”

Important tips to keep these problems from happening, take precautions like leaving your faucet running, keeping maintenance up on your heater, and making sure the temperature of your home is around 70 degrees.

