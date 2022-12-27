Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals

Gulf Coast Spotlight: Local Kwanzaa celebration

By Joe Emer
Published: Dec. 27, 2022 at 12:26 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - You’re invited to come celebrate Kwanzaa at a local celebration. The Mobile Public Library is hosting “Kwanzaa: A celebration of community, culture and history with special guest, Makinde Gbolahan’ today (Tuesday, December 27)!

This family friendly event will be held from 1-3pm at the Mobile Public Library. It’s hosted by the Mobile Kwanzaa Committee, Spoken Word of Mobile and the Mobile Public Library.

Kwanzaa Celebration

Tuesday, December 27, 1-3pm

Virginia Dillard Smith/Toulminville Branch

601 Stanton Road

Mobile, AL 36617

mobilepubliclibrary.org

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

ECSO warns of ‘armed and dangerous’ suspect in northwest Florida
Edwin Bernard Gilmore Jr, 23, was last seen Monday afternoon around 2 p.m. at his home on River...
Authorities search for missing autistic, hearing impaired man in Jackson Co.
Autauga County Sheriff Joe Sedinger has died just months after being reelected to a third term...
Ivey orders flags lowered in honor of late Autauga County Sheriff Joe Sedinger
Pearl River County EMA confirms a 57-year-old transient man was found dead Monday morning.
Man dead from weather exposure in Pearl River Co. found in woods wearing only light jacket, clothes