Gulf Coast Spotlight: Local Kwanzaa celebration

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - You’re invited to come celebrate Kwanzaa at a local celebration. The Mobile Public Library is hosting “Kwanzaa: A celebration of community, culture and history with special guest, Makinde Gbolahan’ today (Tuesday, December 27)!

This family friendly event will be held from 1-3pm at the Mobile Public Library. It’s hosted by the Mobile Kwanzaa Committee, Spoken Word of Mobile and the Mobile Public Library.

Kwanzaa Celebration

Tuesday, December 27, 1-3pm

Virginia Dillard Smith/Toulminville Branch

601 Stanton Road

Mobile, AL 36617

mobilepubliclibrary.org

