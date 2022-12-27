Advertise With Us
Man arrested on robbery charges after domestic dispute call

Kyle Jones
Kyle Jones(Mobile County Metro Jail)
By WALA Staff
Published: Dec. 26, 2022 at 6:19 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A man was arrested for robbery after discovering another man at his girlfriend’s house and demanding his money and property at gun point, according to police.

Police said on Sunday, Dec. 25, at approximately 12:58 a.m., officers responded to the 2000 block of O’Conner Street regarding a domestic dispute.

According to authorities, Kyle Jones, 24, had arrived at his girlfriends house and discovered another male inside the house.

Jones was taken into custody after producing a gun and demanding the male victim’s property and money, according to police.

---

