Memorial service set for fallen Okaloosa County corporal

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A memorial service has been set for an Okaloosa County corporal who was shot and killed in the line of duty on Christmas Eve.

The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office announced visitation for Cpl. Ray Hamilton will take place on Dec. 31 at the Destin-Fort Walton Beach Convention Center starting at 9 a.m. A celebration of life ceremony will be from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Followed by law enforcement honors including a procession for law enforcement, family and friends to the Crestview Convention Center.

On Monday, the community honored Cpl. Hamilton as his body was escorted in a motorcade from Pensacola to Okaloosa County.

OCSO officials say Cpl. Ray Hamilton was shot and killed in the line of duty on Christmas Eve after a suspect barricaded himself in his home and shot at deputies.

Cpl. Hamilton and other members of the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Special Response Team responded to a call at a home in North Park Boulevard in Fort Walton Beach on Christmas eve. Officials said a suspect was wanted on domestic battery charges and refused to leave his home.

Okaloosa County Sheriff’s deputies said the suspect, Timothy Price-Williams, 43, barricaded himself in his home before shooting out towards deputies, striking Corporal Hamilton.

OCSO officials report Prince-Williams came out of the house, “In a manner that caused another deputy to fire on him.” They said he was hit in the arm and was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and taken into custody. He’s being charged with Premeditated First-degree murder.

Corporal Hamilton died Saturday afternoon due to his injuries.

Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office deputies have remained with Corporal Hamilton since the shooting and will continue to stand vigil until he is put to rest.

If you would like to help Corporal Hamilton’s family during this time, please click here.

