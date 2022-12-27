Police say woman stole vehicle after test drive

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A Wilmer woman faces a theft charge after police say she stole a car after a test drive.

According to the Mobile Police Department, officers responding to Palmer’s Toyota at 470 Schillinger Road S. around 2:30 p.m. Monday were told that the suspect, later identified as 36-year-old Lindsey Elizabeth Normand, took the vehicle on a test drive with the salesman inside. When they returned to the dealership, Normand took off once the salesman got out of the vehicle, authorities said.

After canvassing the area, police located the vehicle and took the driver into custody.

In addition to first-degree-theft of property, Normand is charged with use/possession of drug paraphernalia. Her bond hearing is scheduled for Wednesday, according to jail records.

