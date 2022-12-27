Advertise With Us
On stabbed, two arrested after officers responded to a disorderly call

Brandon Fleeton (left) and Breanna Fleeton (right)
Brandon Fleeton (left) and Breanna Fleeton (right)
By WALA Staff
Published: Dec. 26, 2022 at 6:00 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Two individuals were arrested in connection to a stabbing that occurred Sunday night, according to authorities.

Breanna Fleeton, 25, was arrested for assault and Brandon Fleeton, 28, was arrested for failure to obey and eluding police, authorities said.

Police said they responded to 900 Downtowner Boulevard, The Estates of Lafayette Square, at approximately 4:34 p.m. in reference to a disorderly call and a person possible stabbed.

Officers arrived and located a female victim with a stab wound and Breanna Fleeton who was detained on the scene, according to police.

Police said they were led on a short pursuit by Brandon Fleeton who fled the scene, but Fleeton returned to the entrance of the apartment where he was taken into custody.

Authorities said they discovered Breanna Fleeton had an altercation with her boyfriend’s mother and stabbed her.

The victim was transported to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

