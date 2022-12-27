MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -Taste of Fairhope Food Tour talks about the tours and what they include. Tours are every Friday and Saturday at 2 P.M. Private tours may be requested throughout the week.

Taste of Fairhope Food Tour

Tastefairhope.com

Sign up to join a tour on the website. They say it is fun for locals and out of towners.

Restaurant shops include:

Provision

Panini Pete’s

Bay Breeze Café

Dragonfly Foodbar

Happy Olive

Mr. Gene’s Beans

All food, tax, and gratuity at the restaurants are included in the ticket price.

Price is $72 per person.

---

