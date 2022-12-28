Country music artist Levon Gray to perform at Moon Pie Over Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -Country music singer and Mobile native Levon Gray returns to the Port City for Moon Pie Over Mobile. He talks about his new music and how he plans to ring in the new year.

Levon Gray on instagram @iamlevongray

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.