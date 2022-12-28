Gamers N Geeks Game of the Month: Azul

Gamers N Geeks in Mobile is excited for their game of the month, Azul! Chelsey and Producer Danielle visited the location to check it out and play a little of the game.

Azul is a pattern game that is fun for the whole family. For more information about Gamers N Geeks and to purchase Azul, visit this website.

