Green Goddess Dressing with Roosters

Frankie from Roosters stops by Studio 10 to make Green Goddess dressing. It’s an herby, garlicky, creamy dressing that can also be a great veggie dip for a crudité platter.

Roosters is located at 211 Dauphin Street, Downtown Mobile.

To learn more about Roosters, you can visit their website or find them on Facebook.

---

