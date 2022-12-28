Advertise With Us
Green Goddess Dressing with Roosters

By Allison Bradley
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 1:23 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Frankie from Roosters stops by Studio 10 to make Green Goddess dressing. It’s an herby, garlicky, creamy dressing that can also be a great veggie dip for a crudité platter.

Roosters is located at 211 Dauphin Street, Downtown Mobile.

To learn more about Roosters, you can visit their website or find them on Facebook.

