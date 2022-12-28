‘I stayed calm and tried not to panic’; shopper recalls shooting at Walmart on the Beltline

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - One man’s trip to Walmart took a frightening turn when shots rang out Tuesday evening.

As FOX10 News first reported, two people were wounded in an exchange of gunfire between two groups of individuals at the Walmart on Beltline Highway.

Matthew Flint, a local shopper, says it’s something he’ll never forget.

“When I heard three to five shots, I just kinda stayed calm and tried to keep my head and not panic and run like everybody else ran because I wanted to figure out what direction they came from and figure out if I should run this way or that way,” explained Flint.

Flint says he fought to stay calm in the midst of the panic.

“Someone announced on the intercom that they did their code and that there was something like a shooter and I think they said ‘Code Black’ or something like that and that person sounded awful-- so it sounded like they were scared to death,” added Flint. “I just stood there and waited on the officers to come back there- there were officers in the building, thank goodness.”

As Flint stayed put, he urged a frightened couple beside him to do the same.

“I said to the couple that was with me-- let’s just stay here and wait. I said I don’t want to run like everyone else ran because you never know,” stated Flint.

MPD Chief Paul Prine says during the chaos, both shooters got away. Investigators are looking at all evidence from the scene. Prine says the female was shot in her right shoulder, and as of right now- they’re unsure about where the male victim was shot.

Prine believes both of the victims’ injuries are considered non-life-threatening.

Prine says this was not an active shooter scenario where a person was randomly going around shooting people. He believes the two groups of individuals knew each other but what they were arguing about is still unknown.

There was a contingency of officers patrolling the area due to the holiday season, so there was a fast response from patrol. Officers were ale to isolate the situation and get it under control before anyone else got hurt. Prine says he’s confident in the coming days that they’ll be able to make arrests soon. He says the suspects have still not yet been identified, and there are no other injuries besides the two victims.

FOX10 News will continue to update you as the investigation unfolds.

