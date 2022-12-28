A look at the future of medicine

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Dr. Rakhshanda L. Rahman, Medical Director at UMC Cancer Center is on the cutting edge of some of these new medical techniques and discusses what patients need to know today along with a peek into the future.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.