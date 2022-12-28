Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals

A look at the future of medicine

By WALA Staff
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 11:42 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Dr. Rakhshanda L. Rahman, Medical Director at UMC Cancer Center is on the cutting edge of some of these new medical techniques and discusses what patients need to know today along with a peek into the future.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Recipe: Antipasto Pasta Salad
Recipe: Antipasto Pasta Salad
The South Baldwin Community Theatre presents “The Odd Couple” the female version
The South Baldwin Community Theatre presents “The Odd Couple” the female version
Year in Review: Studio10 Bloopers
Year in Review: Studio10 Bloopers
Country music artist Levon Gray to perform at Moon Pie Over Mobile
Country music artist Levon Gray to perform at Moon Pie Over Mobile