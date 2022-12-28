Advertise With Us
MPD investigating officer-involved shooting at Plover and Partridge streets

No injuries resulted from gunfire, officials say
Dequarrio Hines
Dequarrio Hines(Mobile County Metro Jail)
By WALA Staff
Published: Dec. 27, 2022 at 6:06 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile Police Department is investigating an officer-involved shooting on Tuesday in the Maysville community.

No one was hit by gunfire but the officer and subject sustained minor injuries, authorities said.

The incident happened at Plover and Partridge streets around 1:29 p.m. when an officer conducted a traffic stop on a man operating a non-street legal dirt bike, according to police. When the officer tried to detain the man, he resisted the officer and a struggle ensued, during which the officer discharged his weapon once, according to an MPD statement.

The man was identified as Dequarrio Hines, 25, of Mobile. He faces charges of second-degree assault, second-degree possession of marijuana and resisting arrest.

