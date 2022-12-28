Advertise With Us
MPD investigating shooting into an unoccupied building

By WALA Staff
Published: Dec. 27, 2022 at 8:23 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - MPD said they are investigating a shooting into an unoccupied building on Monday night.

Officers responded to the 700 block of Farnell Street in reference to shots fired at approximately 9:41 p.m. and discovered bullet holes in an abandoned residence, according to authorities.

Police said this is an ongoing investigation.

