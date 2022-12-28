Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals

MPD: Officer shoots dog that charged toward him

Dog later dies from wounds, authorities say
(MGN)
By WALA Staff
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 12:18 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile Police Department is investigating after they say an officer shot and killed a dog Tuesday night.

When officers responded to 600 block of Merritt Drive around 10:18 p.m. about a disorderly complaint involving an assault, the victim’s dog charged toward an officer, who was forced to shoot the animal, according to police.

The dog later died from its wounds, authorities said.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

The Mississippi Lottery Corporation says the ticket matched the first five numbers in Tuesday...
Winning $1 million Mega Millions ticket sold in Vancleave
Those bags may end up in Scottsboro, Alabama, at the Unclaimed Baggage Center, a nearly...
Millions of bags are lost each year by airlines. What happens to them?
At 2:44 p.m. Saturday, the city of Pascagoula announced its residents are under a boil water...
UPDATE: Pascagoula hoping for water sample results Wednesday afternoon; still under boil water notice
A construction fire was reported in the walls of Caesar's Superdome on Wed., Dec. 28, according...
Construction fire reported in walls of Superdome, NOFD says