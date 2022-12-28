MPD says woman flees during traffic stop, crashes into business

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A woman crashed into an unoccupied business while trying to flee from officers Tuesday morning, according to Mobile police.

Authorities said police pulled over a vehicle on a traffic stop around 1:54 a.m. Tuesday at Moffett Road near Interstate 65 Service Road. The driver stopped and as the officer attempted to identify her, she sped off, leading to a vehicle pursuit. The chase ended when her vehicle became disabled after she crashed into an unoccupied business, police said.

The driver, 37-year-old Anderlyn Danielle Jordan of Mobile, was treated for minor injuries sustained in the crash, then arrested and taken to Mobile County Metro Jail.

Charges include attempting to elude and failure to obey. She also had several outstanding domestic violence warrants, according to jail records.

Her bond hearing is set for Friday.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.