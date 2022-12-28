Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals

MPD: Woman kicks in apartment door, attacks woman inside, steals child’s Christmas gifts

By WALA Staff
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 5:17 PM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile police need your help finding a burglary suspect.

This is Kadejah Johnson, who police say took part in a home invasion over the holiday weekend.

MPD said that a woman and her child were inside an apartment with her boyfriend when Johnson, considered his other girlfriend, kicked in the door and attacked her.

Police said Johnson even pulled out a knife and attacked the victim again. The woman then ran to another room with her toddler to stay safe.

According to MPD, Johnson did not stop there, though. She stole the child’s Christmas gifts then took off, police said.

No one was injured, authorities said.

If you know anything about the case, the Mobile Police Department asks that you call them at ###-###-####. And don’t worry, you do not have to leave your name.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

MPD: Woman kicks in apartment door, attacks woman inside, steals child’s Christmas gifts
MPD: Woman kicks in apartment door, attacks woman inside, steals child’s Christmas gifts
‘I stayed calm and tried not to panic’; shopper recalls shooting at Walmart on the Beltline
‘I stayed calm and tried not to panic’; shopper recalls shooting at Walmart on the Beltline
Police Chief Paul Prine on the shooting at the Walmart on the Beltline
A shooting at the Walmart on the Beltline leaves two injured
Anderlyn Danielle Jordan
MPD says woman flees during traffic stop, crashes into business