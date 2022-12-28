A pleasant day ahead

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Hi folks this is Meteorologist Matt Barrentine.

Chilly, but not freezing for most of us as we begin our Wednesday morning. When the sun comes up our temperatures will warm up quickly. Highs will be in the low 60s by the afternoon. Once again, no worries about any rain today.

Thursday we will start with lows in the low 50s and have highs in the low 70s.

Those warm, above-average temperatures will continue into the New Year’s weekend.

The next chance of rain comes with a system Friday and Saturday. The timing looks to be mainly into Friday evening and early Saturday morning. The rain should be wrapped up by late morning on Saturday, which should limit any impacts on New Year’s Eve festivities. It doesn’t appear there will be severe weather with this system, but a few rumbles of thunder are likely to be mixed in with the rain.

New Year’s Day itself should be mild and quiet.

Have a great Wednesday

---

