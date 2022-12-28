Advertise With Us
Police investigating shooting into an unoccupied vehicle

By WALA Staff
Published: Dec. 27, 2022 at 8:18 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Police are investigating a shooting into an unoccupied vehicle that occurred Monday morning, according to police.

Authorities said they responded to the 600 block of Chin Street at approximately 3:46 a.m. in reference to shots fired.

Officers said they discovered unknown subjects had fired shots into the victims vehicle and fled the scene.

Nobody was injured and police are continuing to investigate, according to authorities.

