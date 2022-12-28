The South Baldwin Community Theatre presents “The Odd Couple” the female version

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -South Baldwin Community Theatre, In Gulf Shores, presents “The Odd Couple” the Female Version. Written by Neil Simon and Directed by Meg Reed Beaman.

“The Odd Couple” the Female Version opens at South Baldwin Community Theatre on Thursday January 5th and runs for two weeks.

Performances on Thursday, Friday, Saturday at 7:30 and Sunday Matinee at 2:30.

2022 W 2nd St. in Gulf Shores. Tickets and info can be found at SBCT.BIZ.

