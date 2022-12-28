Advertise With Us
Winning $1 million Mega Millions ticket sold in Vancleave

The jackpot for the Powerball and Mega Millions lottery is quickly climbing with each jackpot approaching $300 million on the next drawings, which are this weekend.
By WLOX Staff
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 8:59 AM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - One lucky winner in Vancleave bought a winning Mega Millions ticket worth $1 million.

The Mississippi Lottery Corporation says the ticket was purchased at 1st Place Inc. on Highway 57.

The Mississippi Lottery Corporation says the ticket matched the first five numbers in Tuesday night’s drawing, but it missed the Mega Ball number and the $565 million jackpot. They also say if the player would have purchased the Megaplier for an extra $1, the prize would have doubled to $2 million.

The Mega Millions jackpot for Friday night’s drawing is now $640 million. The cash value of the jackpot is $328.3 million.

The winning numbers from the Dec. 27, 2022, Mega Millions drawing were 9-13-36-59-61 and the Mega Ball was 11. The Megaplier was 2.

The jackpot for Wednesday night’s Powerball drawing is now an estimated $215 million, with an estimated cash value of $112.3 million.

The jackpot for Thursday night’s Mississippi Match 5 drawing is an estimated $139,000.

