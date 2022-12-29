10 Caring Gifts teams up with Harley Davdison

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - 10 Caring Gifts has teamed up with Mobile Bay Harley Davidson for a coats and jackets drive.

Mobile Bay Harley Davidson has done this for a few years now and are trying to make it better each year by providing coats and jackets to those in need. Their goal this year is 200 coats or jackets.

Anyone who would like to help just needs to bring coats and jackets that are not being used anymore to the Mobile Bay Harley Davidson location on Pleasant Valley Road.

The coats and jackets drive runs through the holidays.

---

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.