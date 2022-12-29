Advertise With Us
15-year-old shoots and kills another teen in Mount Vernon

By Lacey Beasley
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 11:07 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
MOUNT VERNON, Ala. (WALA) - An 18-year-old is dead after MCSO deputies said he was shot and killed by another teenager in Mount Vernon.

Investigators said 18-year-old Colby Ketchum unlawfully entered the other teens home on Red Fox Road around 1 a.m. Wednesday.

Ketchum allegedly pointed a shotgun at a 15-year-old boy. Deputies said that’s when the 15-year-old shot and killed him with his own gun.

Detective Archie Nile’s said the two knew each other.

“More than likely, we believe that there was some kind of, that both parties had some kind of prior history,” said Detective Niles. “At this time, it’s still ongoing on determining the motive on why this incident had to happen.”

MCSO said the gun used to kill Ketchum is linked to another crime.

The sheriff’s office tells FOX10 News this 15-year-old is the offender in a prior Mount Vernon shooting on Tom Hopkins Road from weeks ago. The boy was allegedly riding by shooting into houses, and bullets hit someone in the head and hip.

MCSO said this homicide is “justified,” though the 15-year-old was taken to Strickland Youth Center for an unrelated crime.

The investigation is ongoing.

