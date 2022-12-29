19-year-old suspect in Chickasaw murder is behind bars

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The suspect in the murder of 25-year-old Triston Bohannon in Chickasaw in October is now locked up at Mobile County Metro Jail.

Joseph Timmons, 19, of Semmes, was booked into the jail early this morning, according to jail records. He is charged with murder and two counts of first-degree robbery.

The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office says Bohannon was killed in broad daylight at Paul Divine park in Chickasaw while children were playing nearby.

Timmons is accused of robbing a second person in addition to Bohannon, according to investigators.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.