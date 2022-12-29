2-vehicle crash in Washington County claims Millry man’s life

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - A two-vehicle crash last week involving an all-terrain vehicle has resulted in the death of a Millry, Ala., man, the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency announced Wednesday.

Authorities said William J. Miller, 67, was driving his 2009 Kawasaki Mule ATV on Wednesday, Dec. 21, when a 2009 Chevrolet Express Van driven by Jonathan T. Chavers, 40, struck him on Nathan Jordan Road at approximately 12:08 p.m., eight miles south of Millry.

Miller was taken to University Hospital in Mobile, where he died on Thursday, Dec. 22, according to police.

No further information is available and the ALEA Highway Patrol Division said they are still investigating.

